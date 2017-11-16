KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPRINGS A LEAK IN SOUTH DAKOTA

The Keystone Oil Pipeline has sprung a leak in South Dakota.

TransCanada Corporation says its Keystone pipeline has leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil in Marshall County, South Dakota.

The company said that crews shut down the pipeline this (Thursday) morning after a drop in pressure was detected.

The section of pipe has been isolated and the company says emergency response procedures were activated.

Brian Walsh of the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, says officials don’t believe the leak has affected any surface water bodies or threatened any drinking water systems.

The cause of the oil leak is under investigation.