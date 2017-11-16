CREWS BATTLE FIRE AT SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY

Firefighters spent most of Thursday afternoon dealing with a fire at the Sioux City Foundry plant located near 7th and Division Streets.

The fire was reported in a piece of machinery at the plant.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were still looking for where the fire originated at 5pm.

Lt. Joe Rodriguez says the crews were working on finding smoldering fires in the machinery, and nooks and crannies in that machinery and the metal compartment itself.

The employees of Sioux City Foundry were all evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy KMEG