BELLS WILL RING TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE SALVATION ARMY

The jingling of bells and coins will be heard outside many Siouxland stores starting Friday.

Spokesperson Allison Liska says it’s time for the bell ringers to begin the annual Salvation Army of Siouxland’s Red Kettle Campaign:

OC……our bells this year. :12

Liska says this year’s goal is to raise $218,000:

OC………disaster unit as well. :18

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program also begins next week, which Liska says leads into their annual Christmas distribution:

OC…..over 500 families. :20

Volunteers are still needed to ring bells.

If you would like to help you may sign up to ring bells online at www.registertoring.com.

The bells will be ringing through December 23rd at local Wal-Marts, Hy-Vees, Shopko, Sam’s Club and other locations.