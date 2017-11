A major street in Sioux City will be closed this Thursday for repairs to take place.

The city Engineering Division says West 19th Street between Hamilton Blvd and Gilman Terrace will be closed Thursday morning so crews may repair a guard rail that is essential for pedestrian safety.

The closure should only last until 4pm Thursday.

A detour will be available via Summit Street, W. 14th Street, Wesley Parkway, and Hamilton Boulevard.