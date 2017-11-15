USD TO LAUNCH NEW VIOLENCE PREVENTION PROGRAM

Officials at the University of South Dakota are continuing to take steps to better train staff and students how to respond to sexual assaults.

USD Spokesperson Tena Haraldson says they will start a new program early next year:

Haraldson says the new program will focus on students helping students:

Haraldson says sexual assault is not just an issue on the USD campus;

Two USD football players were arrested last month on rape related charges.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX