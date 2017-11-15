TED CRUZ CONTINUES TO BLOCK NORTHEY’S USDA HEARING

The Republican U.S. Senator who won the Iowa caucuses in 2016 continues to prevent Iowa Ag Secretary Bill Northey from going to work in the federal government.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is holding up Northey’s confirmation hearing to be an under secretary with the U.S. Department of Agriculture over concerns about job losses at oil refineries that Cruz says are caused by the federal production mandate for ethanol.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is in Texas today (Wednesday) for a meeting with other Republican governors.

Reynolds says it’s time for Cruz “to move on” and let Northey head to Washington.

The governor plans to wear a white t-shirt featuring big, black letters that says “Free Bill” during part of her trip to Texas:

Senator Cruz is seeking a meeting with President Trump to air his concerns over ethanol.