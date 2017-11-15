CAMP HIGH HOPES NAMES SMILE AMBASSADORS

Camp High Hopes has announced its 2018 Smiles Ambassadors.

The camp named fifteen-year-old Madison Sander-Maurer of Lawton as the 2018 Youth Smiles Ambassador and sixty-one-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watson of Onawa as the 2018 Adult Smiles Ambassador.

Madison and Bobby will help to raise awareness and represent Camp High Hopes, and its special needs campers at various events throughout Siouxland in 2018.

Camp High Hopes offers barrier-free recreational experiences that are fun, safe, and adaptive for people with special needs in the Midwest region.