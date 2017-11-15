185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD STARTS CONSTRUCTION ON NEW FACILITY

Sioux City’s 185th Iowa Air National Guard Refueling Wing has started construction on a new 37-thousand square foot facility.

Base Commander Colonel Larry Christensen says the12-point-four-million-dollar one-story building will house the unit’s clinic, food services and communications function, accommodating nearly 500 people:

Christensen says the new building also shows the commitment by the U.S. military towards the 185th and the Siouxland community:

Lt. Colonel Kris Aldrich, 185th Civil Engineer, says the new facility will replace two existing buildings which are scheduled for demolition that are 44 and 60 years old and expensive to maintain:

The new building is also designed to meet the latest anti-terrorism and force protection standards while offering improved work space.

Project completion is set for the end of 2018.