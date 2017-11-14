THANKSGIVING TURKEY PRICES SHOULD BE ECONOMICAL THIS HOLIDAY

Thanksgiving is coming and Gretta Irwin, executive director of the Iowa Turkey Federation, says production is up and there should be plenty of bargains when you buy the big bird for the holiday.

Irwin says the industry has rebounded from the impact of the bird flu epidemic that wiped out thousands of birds a couple of years ago, but now is facing other supply issues.

Irwin says Iowans should be able to find turkeys for under one dollar a pound.

The turkey you buy for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner likely won’t be an Iowa grown bird.

Irwin says the majority of Iowa-raised turkeys are processed for use as lunch meat and other products, and the industry has been expanding.

Minnesota is the top turkey producer and Missouri also ranks ahead of Iowa in the turkey business.

Radio Iowa