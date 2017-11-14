REYNOLDS WANTS TRANSPARENCY ON STATE SENATE SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Governor Kim Reynolds says the Republican leader in the Iowa Senate should release the review of sexual harassment allegations against his staff if there’s more information there than what was exposed during a summertime trial.

OC……that information.” :13

In July, a jury awarded former Senate G-O-P Caucus Staff communications director Kirsten Anderson two-point-two million dollars in her sexual harassment lawsuit.

Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix fired one man on staff and announced Monday that details of his internal investigation will remain secret.

The Freedom of Information Council says Iowa taxpayers are left paying the agreed-upon settlement without knowing the details.

Governor Reynolds is expressing the same sentiments.

OC………..protect personal information.” ;16

Reynolds says we all need to be diligent in making sure that nobody uses their title or their power to manipulate, harass or in any way abuse.

Radio Iowa