POLICE K-9’S LEARN HOW TO TRACK

Police K-9s and their handlers from the area are taking part in tracking training the next few days in Sioux City.

Lt. Todd Trobaugh of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says nine dogs and officers from Sioux City, Woodbury County and Le Mars law enforcement are participating:

OC…….for our dogs. ;18

Officer Wally Antoniuk is one of four trainers from the Winnipeg, Canada Police Department that are experts in the field of K-9 tracking:

OC……..as they go. ;12

Trobaugh says the dogs are being taught to track through a variety of outdoor courses:

OC…to tracking it. ;18

Once the dog completes its mission, it’s rewarded by the handler with its toy or a treat.

Trobaugh says each dog lives with its handler for several months to develop a bond of trust before beginning training .