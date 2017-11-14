PLYMOUTH COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE HOG BARN BLAZE (UPDATE)

Updated 1:03 pm 11/14/17

Firefighters from Merrill, Hinton, and Le Mars responded Tuesday morning to a hog confinement barn fire in rural Plymouth County about four miles southwest of Merrill on Impala Avenue.

When crews arrived about 7:30 a.m., smoke was coming from the structure.

Merrill Fire Chief Jacob Conley says firefighters used axes and power saws to open up the metal roof to ventilate the fire and get better access.

OC………spread any further. :11

Conley says the barn was full of small feeder pigs but they all survived and were trucked to a nearby building.

He says while considerable damage was done to the building, he believes it will be able to be renovated and used again.

Photos by Dennis Morrice