MAURICE MAN INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

A Maurice, Iowa man was injured early Monday morning after his vehicle collided with a semi truck and trailer near Le Mars.

Plymouth County Authorities say 38 year old Craig Singer was traveling south on Highway 75, a few miles north of Le Mars, when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a northbound semi head-on.

Singer was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital before being transported to a Sioux City Hospital.

The driver of the semi truck, 56 year old Robert Chinn of Clarence, Missouri, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.