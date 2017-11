SENATE MAJORITY LEADER LOOKS TO CHANGE IOWA’S TAX CODE IN 2018

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER BILL DIX WAS ONE OF THE IOWA GOP’S TOP LEADERS WHO CAME TO SIOUX CITY MONDAY NIGHT FOR THE DISTRICT 3 STATE SENATE NOMINATING CONVENTION.

DIX TOLD THE DELEGATES THAT HE WOULD BACK WHOEVER THEY CHOSE AS THEIR NOMINEE.

THE SECOND TERM SENATOR FROM SHELL ROCK TOLD THE CROWD THE STATE LEGISLATURE ACCOMPLISHED A LOT IN 2017:

DIX SAYS HE HAS HIS SITES SET ON THE STATE’S TAX SYSTEM FOR THE UPCOMING 2018 SESSION:

DIX SAYS CHANGING THE TAX CODE IN IOWA IS THE BEST WAY TO ATTRACT NEW ECONOMIC INVESTMENT IN THE STATE:

DIX, WAS JOINED BY STATE PARTY CO-CHAIRMAN CODY HOEFERT, WHO CHAIRED THE CONVENTION AT WOODBURY COUNTY’S REPUBLICAN HEADQUARTERS IN SIOUX CITY.