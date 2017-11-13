MARTIN & SHORT TO BRING COMEDY SHOW TO SIOUX CITY

Two well known comedians from the early years of Saturday Night Live will perform in Sioux City next spring.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will present their show entitled “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, May 19th.

Spokesman Dave Bernstein says the comedians will perform together only a handful of times in 2018;

Martin’s Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers will also perform.

They performed in Sioux City at the Orpheum a couple of years ago:

Tickets are on sale online now and will be available at the Tyson Events Center Box Office on Friday.