GOP DELEGATES CHOOSE CARLIN FOR STATE SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION

State Representative James Carlin of Sioux City is the choice of Republicans in Woodbury and Plymouth counties to run for the District 3 seat vacated by Bill Anderson.

Delegates chose Carlin, who is in the middle of his first term in the Iowa house, over Akron City Councilman Alex Pick by a 58 to 42 % margin at the special convention Monday night in Sioux City.

Carlin plans to start campaigning Tuesday for the special election to finish Anderson’s term that will take place December 12th:

OC…….to get it going. ;09

Carlin says he will campaign on the same issues that he feels helped get him elected to the Iowa house in 2016:

OC……..business climate. ;19

Each candidate gave a five minute speech to delegates before the vote Monday.

Pick tried to appeal to undecided delegates with a best of both worlds statement:

OC………..solution to this. :15

But the majority of the 47 delegates representing 22 precincts chose Carlin to face Democratic candidate Todd Wendt of Le Mars in December.