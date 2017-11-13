BO DIETL: One Tough Cop!

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime Show interview with Bo Dietl. In addition to being a regular guest on “Imus in the Morning” for the past few decades, Bo is a former NYPD detective, actor, author, and entrepreneur. He was also recently defeated in his independent campaign to be NYC’s mayor.

His film credits include “Goodfellas” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” He is currently filming “The Irishman,” a film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Romano. The movie is scheduled for release in 2019.

Bo is also the author of One Tough Cop: The Bo Dietl Story (which was made into a movie starring Stephen Baldwin as Bo) and Business Lunchatations: How an Everyday Guy Became One of America’s Most Powerful CEOs…and How You Can Too!

We talked about NYC, his work as a detective, his movie career, Imus, law enforcement, growing up with made guys…all kinds of stuff. Enjoy!