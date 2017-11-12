WHITE PLACED ON PROBATION IN BB GUN SHOOTING OF SISTER

A Sioux City man has been released from prison less than two months into his seven-year sentence for shooting his 3-year-old sister in the face with a BB gun.

Judge Steven Andreasen reconsidered 18-year-old Adrian White’s sentence last week and suspended the remainder of his prison term.

White was placed on three years’ probation.

He had previously pleaded guilty September 11th to assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say White was 17 in May when he shot the preschooler twice in the face.

One BB fractured the girl’s jaw and the other entered her eye and lodged next to her brain.

Doctors determined the BB near her brain was too risky to remove.

