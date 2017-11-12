NAAMA BLOOM – HelloFlo: The Guide, Period.: The Everything Puberty Book for the Modern Girl

Author: Naama Bloom

Book: HelloFlo: The Guide, Period.: The Everything Puberty Book for the Modern Girl

Publishing: Dutton Books for Young Readers (October 17, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“What we love most about this book (which we’ll be gifting to our tween cousins, nieces, and daughters!) is the empowering message woven throughout: that ‘your body is your body,’ as Bloom puts it, and you’re the only one who gets to decide what to do with it.” — Health.com

“Full of practical advice, helpful explanations, and messages of encouragement…Period.” — Parents.com

From the founder of HelloFlo, a modern and insightful guide to periods and puberty for a new generation



When will I get boobs?

Does wearing a tampon hurt?

What’s the deal with menstrual cups?

Seriously, when will I get boobs?

Honest, funny, and unafraid of the messy, real-life facts about a girl’s changing body, this is definitely not your mother’s puberty book. HelloFlo founder Naama Bloom’s mission is to create informed, empowered young women who are unafraid to ask questions and make the best choices for themselves and their bodies. A celebration of women’s bodies and all the confusing, uncomfortable, silly, transformative, and powerful changes that occur during puberty.

This full-color book—written by HelloFlo founder, Naama Bloom, and journalist Glynnis MacNicol—features bright, diverse, approachable illustrations and infographics, doctor-vetted information, and personal testimonials from real girls and women.