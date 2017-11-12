HUBBELL HEARS OF LACK OF IOWA MENTAL HEALTH CARE RESOURCES

Mental health care funding and resources in Iowa was the topic of a roundtable discussion in Sioux City Sunday with Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell.

Hubbell heard from local leaders that Iowa ranks near the bottom nationally in resources such as the number of psychiatric treatment beds available per capita:

He says Iowa lacks a children’s mental health system where teachers or trained staff could recognize students in school with potential mental health issues:

Hubbell says because of the lack of facilities and mental health care professionals, more of the burden of care is falling upon law enforcement officials and jails not equipped to properly treat those in need:

Hubbell is on a four-day statewide mental health tour.

Former Siouxland Mental Health Director Jim Rixner, Police Chief Rex Mueller, Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald, businessman Lew Weinberg, Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum and State Representative Chris Hall also took part in the roundtable.