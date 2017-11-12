DEMOCRATS NOMINATE WENDT FOR STATE SENATE SEAT

Members of the Democratic Party from Woodbury and Plymouth Counties voted Saturday to unanimously nominate retired Le Mars School Superintendent Todd Wendt to be their candidate for a special state senate election to be held next month.

Wendt is seeking the District 3 seat vacated by Bill Anderson, who officially resigned November 1st.

Wendt was born and raised in Sioux City and is the son of former State Representative, the late Roger Wendt.

The special election to fill the remainder of Anderson’s term is set for December 12th.

Republicans will meet to pick their candidate Monday.

State Representative James Carlin and Akron City Councilman Alex Pick are seeking the G-O-P nomination.