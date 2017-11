A 66-YEAR-OLD NORTHEAST NEBRASKA MAN WAS KILLED

LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHEN THE PICKUP HE WAS DRIVING

CROSSED THE CENTER LINE OF HIGHWAY 15 SOUTH OF LAUREL.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS DENNIS BRODERSEN OF COLERIDGE DIED FROM INJURIES WHEN HIS PICKUP LEFT THE ROADWAY, STRUCK A FARM FIELD ENTRANCE AND ROLLED ONTO ITS TOP.

BRODERSEN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE SHERIFF SAYS BRODERSEN WAS WEARING HIS SEAT BELTS AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH.