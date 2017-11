VETERANS DAY EVENTS SET FOR SATURDAY

SEVERAL MORE VETERAN’S DAY ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY IN THE METRO AREA.

AN OBSERVANCE WILL TAKE PLACE AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK AT 11AM, COINCIDING WITH THE SIGNING OF THE WORLD WAR ONE ARMISTICE.

A TOUR OF THE PARK’S NEW INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL BE GIVEN AND A SPECIAL DONATION AND CONTRIBUTION WILL BE ANNOUNCED.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A DAY LONG GUARD STARTING AT NOON IN FRONT OF THE VIETNAM MEMORIAL WALL.

ANOTHER OBSERVANCE WILL BE HELD AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 11AM, KEYNOTED BY VIETNAM VETERAN JOHN MANSFIELD.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN AT 10:30 AM.

THE CREW OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WILL ATTEND TWO VETERANS DAY BREAKFASTS AT THE HY-VEE FOOD STORES ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND GORDON DRIVE, THEN SERVE LUNCH AT THE GOSPEL MISSION AND ATTEND A SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY GAME SATURDAY NIGHT.