SIOUX CITY’S ROTC UNIT HONORS LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS

SIOUX CITY’S JUNIOR AIR FORCE R-O-T-C UNIT HOSTED THEIR FIRST ANNUAL VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONY AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM FRIDAY.

THE UNIT CONDUCTED FLAG CEREMONIES AND A GROUP OF CADETS FORMED AN ARCH OF HONOR WITH THEIR SABRES FOR ATTENDING VETERANS AND THE CREW OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY TO ENTER THROUGH.

CADET NOAH ENGEL-CARTIE OF EAST HIGH SCHOOL WAS ONE OF THE TWO MAIN READERS AT THE EVENT:

OC…..VERY HARD. ;15

VETERAN’S DAY HAS PERSONAL MEETING TO THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT:

OC……..COME BEFORE ME. ;14

MOST RECENTLY ENGEL-CARTIE HAD A COUSIN SERVE IN AFGHANISTAN, BUT HIS FAMILY’S MILITARY HISTORY HAS BEEN TRACED BACK TO THREE RELATIVES SERVING FOR THE UNION ARMY OF THE POTOMAC DURING THE CIVIL WAR:

OC…….WORLD WAR ONE. ;25

ENGEL-CARTIE IS IN HIS THIRD YEAR IN THE LOCAL R-O-T-C, HAVING STARTED HIS SOPHOMORE YEAR WHEN THE PROGRAM BEGAN IN SIOUX CITY.