ROCK VALLEY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER FATAL FIRE

Authorities have arrested a grandson of an 84-year-old man whose body was found by firefighters in Rock Valley, Iowa.

Rock Valley Police say 19-year-old Santos Rodriguez Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the slaying of Luis Luevanos.

Luevanos’s body was found October 29th after firefighters extinguished the blaze at the home he shared with Rodriguez.

Investigators have since learned that Luevanos had been stabbed several times.

Police say Rodriguez left for Utah after the fire and was taken into custody there.

Iowa investigators went to Utah to interview him, and police say Rodriguez admitted stabbing his grandfather and setting the fire.

Rodriguez remains in custody in Utah on one million dollars bond pending extradition.