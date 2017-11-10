POLICE WARN OF NEW CREDIT CARD DATA HACKS AT K-MART & SONIC

If you used your bank or credit card at K-mart or Sonic in the last several months, you will want to keep an eye on your accounts.

Sioux City Police Department have received numerous reports of unauthorized credit card transactions from approximately twenty residents.

Investigators say their card information was acquired during a data breach of Kmart between September, 2016 through April of 2017.

A second data breach also occurred with Sonic from April through October of this year.

Police say there is a new trend in credit card cloning and theft.

The card cloners can see the location the card was issued from, then travel there and make and cancel an internet transaction to insure the card is active,

They then make a small purchase, usually for a prepaid card.

This does not meet the requirements for most fraud alert systems.

You’re advised to check your their accounts daily for any strange activity.