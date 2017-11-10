KARLTON’S TO CLOSE AFTER 57 YEARS IN BUSINESS

A long time downtown Sioux City clothing store will soon be closing its doors.

Karlton’s located at 515 4th Street, will close with it’s last day of business set for sometime in January.

Co-manager Kim Kletschke says he and his brother Kal are retiring:

OC……..33 years here. ;25

Karlton’s opened in 1960 when his dad started Karl’s Prep and Harvard Shop a block away at 510 5th Street.

Kletschke says the store merged with another men’s store in 1972 at the current location on 4th:

OC…under one roof. ;15

The store closed Friday at 5:30 but will re-open next week for one final sale:

OC……….pop the doors open. :26

Kletschke says he and his staff have become close friends with many of their customers, and he’s thankful for their loyalty to the business over the last 57 years.