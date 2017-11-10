GILCHRIST GRANT ENHANCES BISHOP HEELAN VIDEO PRODUCTION CLASSES

Students at Bishop Heelan High School are producing higher quality videos in their Video Production Class thanks to nearly $10-thousand dollars in new equipment.

The gear was funded by a grant from the Gilchrist Foundation.

The school obtained four new Canon video cameras, a DSLR Canon, a lighting kit, a four-ft. wide audio booth for video narration, an interview kit with a boom microphone, new tripod heads, noise cancelling head-sets and camera cards.

Heelan students produce videos for school assemblies, fine arts activities, competitions, YouTube content and classroom projects.