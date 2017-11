SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS TREE HAS BEEN DECORATED FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

MEMBERS OF LOCAL 231 OF THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS ALONG WITH THE UNITED ASSOCIATION LOCAL 33 TRIMMED THE TREE FRIDAY MORNING.

THE TREE IS LOCATED IN THE GREEN SPACE IN FRONT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.