CASTANA MAN SENTENCED ON SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE

A Castana, Iowa man charged in the rape of a teenage baby sitter has been sentenced to prison.

25-year-old Colby Mauch was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday afternoon in Woodbury County District Court.

Mauch, in a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police say Mauch traveled to the then-17-year-old girl’s home in September of 2016 where she was baby-sitting six children.

Investigators say while the children were in the backyard, Mauch grabbed the girl and raped her.