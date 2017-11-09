SPENCER WOMAN FACING DRUG RELATED CHARGES AFTER BIZARRE INCIDENT

A Spencer, Iowa woman is in custody facing several charges after she was arrested Wednesday evening while walking naked in traffic down Grand Avenue in that city.

Spencer Police say 36-year-old Heidi Bern exited her vehicle while it was still in motion and she was nude.

Officers removed Bern from the roadway but she became combative and irrational and officers were forced to restrain her in handcuffs.

She was transported to the Spencer Hospital where she was treated and released and then transported to the Clay County Jail.

Bern was charged with possession of methamphetamine, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

A charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence is pending lab results.