GMA ANCHOR TO KEYNOTE SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY WOMEN’S POWER LUNCH

One of the anchor’s of ABC-television’s “Good Morning America” will keynote the United Way of Siouxland’s 18th annual Women’s Power Lunch.

Event Chairwoman Sharon Messerschmidt says Amy Robach will talk about her experiences as a journalist and personal struggles in her life.

Robach wrote “Better: How I let Go of Control, Held On To Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour” a New York Times bestseller.

Event Co-Chair Kathy Spohr says all ot the proceeds from the event fund scholarships and certification grants awarded each year to single parents in Siouxland:

The Power of the Purse Raffle will be held at the conclusion of the luncheon with at least 100 purses and three grand prizes up for grabs.

The Women’s Power Lunch will be held on Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Delta Hotels Center in South Sioux City.

Tickets are on sale through the United Way of Siouxland.

Both table sponsorships and individual tickets are available by going to: www.WPL2018.eventbrite.com.