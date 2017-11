FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR SIOUX CITY EDUCATOR

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY FOR A LONG TIME SIOUX CITY EDUCATOR.

DR. JIM DEIGNAN DIED TUESDAY AT THE AGE OF 82.

DEIGNAN BEGAN HIS TEACHING AND COACHING CAREER IN THE 1960’S AT WOODROW WILSON JUNIOR HIGH AND THEN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL.

HE WAS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AND COACH AT BRIAR CLIFF COLLEGE FROM 1965-68 AND THEN BECAME THE CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DIRECTOR.

DEIGNAN RE-ENTERED EDUCATION IN 1971, BECOMING PRINCIPAL AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL.

HE TRANSITIONED TO EAST HIGH SCHOOL IN 1975, BECOMING PRINCIPAL THERE IN 1980 FOR 15 YEARS BEFORE

TRANSFERRING TO SIOUX CITY WEST IN 1990.

DEIGNAN WAS PRINCIPAL AT WEST UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT IN 1997.

A VISITATION FOR DEIGNAN WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY MORNING AT 10:30 AT MEYER BROTHERS MORNINGSIDE CHAPEL WITH A FUNERAL SERVICE FOLLOWING AT 11:30.