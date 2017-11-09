BPI MAKES MAJOR CONTRIBUTION TO USS SIOUX CITY COMMISSIONING

Crew members of the USS Sioux City are in town for the Veteran’s Day weekend for a variety of activities.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan says their visit has started with a major local donation to the fundraising effort for the ship’s commissioning:

Roth toured the commissioning site at the United States Naval Academy in September.

McGowan, who co-chairs the commissioning committee for the ship, says this is the latest of several recent charitable efforts from the Roth family and BPI:

The commissioning committee has established a fundraising goal of between $800,000 and $1 million dollars.

McGowan says that effort is proceeding well:

A portion of these monies will be used to build a “Legacy Fund” for educational expenses for the sailors and crew of the USS Sioux City and a percentage of these resources will be allocated to cover costs associated with the ship’s commissioning as federal funds are prohibited from use for such activities.