THE STARS AND STRIPES ARE FLYING ALONG SOUTH LAKEPORT AVENUE IN FRONT OF THE CITY’S GRACELAND CEMETERY FOR THE VETERAN’S DAY WEEKEND.

KELLY BACH OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS THE PROJECT HAS BECOME AN ANNUAL EFFORT:

BACH SAYS MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC MAY PURCHASE A FLAG TO DISPLAY IT IN MEMORY OF A LOVED ONE OR VETERAN:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, YOU MAY CONTACT THE CEMETERY AT 279-6269 OR THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT AT 279-6126.