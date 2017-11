WOODBURY COUNTY FACES LOSS OF RURAL E-M-S SERVICES

THE DECISION BY SIOUXLAND PARAMEDICS TO END 9-1-1 AMBULANCE SERVICE AT THE END OF THE YEAR WILL HAVE A RIPPLE EFFECT ON RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

TUESDAY, COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DIRECTOR GARY BROWN ASKED WOODBURY SUPERVISORS FOR FUNDING FOR TWO NEW FULL TIME AND ONE PART TIME PARAMEDIC TO HANDLE RURAL EMERGENCY CALLS BEGINNING IN JANUARY.

THE COUNTY CURRENTLY HAS ONLY ONE FULL TIME PARAMEDIC ON DUTY WEEKDAYS FROM 7AM UNTIL 7PM:

OC…….WILL GO AWAY. :19

BROWN SAYS THE COSTS FOR THOSE POSITIONS WOULD IMPACT THE COUNTY BUDGET BY UP TO $200-THOUSAND DOLLARS ANNUALLY.

THOSE COSTS DIDN’T APPEAL TO SUPERVISORS LIKE ROCKY DEWITT, WHO SAYS HE SUPPORTS THE IDEA IN PRINCIPLE:

OC……JUST EXPENSIVE. :18

SUPERVISORS VOTED DOWN MOTIONS FROM JEREMY TAYLOR 3-2 AND MARTY POTTEBAUM 4-1 TO FUND THE PROPOSED POSITIONS.

SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG REMINDED BROWN THAT THE WOODBURY COUNTY GUIDE TO COUNTY LIVING DIDN’T GUARANTEE EMERGENCY RESPONSE TIMES FOR RURAL RESIDENTS:

OC………..YOU MIGHT EXPECT. :13

BROWN SAYS MANY SMALL TOWNS DO NOT HAVE THEIR OWN PARAMEDICS AND RELY ON THE COUNTY OR VOLUNTEERS.

HE SAYS WHEN JANUARY 1ST ARRIVES, THOSE COMMUNITIES MAY NOT HAVE THE ABILITY TO RESPOND TO MEDICAL EMERGENCIES:

OC………GOING TO BE HORRIBLE. ;26

BROWN WILL LIKELY ASK FOR FUNDING FOR THE POSITIONS AGAIN WHEN THE COUNTY BEGINS ITS BUDGET PROCESS IN JANUARY.