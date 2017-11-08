FORMER TEACHER CHARGED WITH 140 COUNTS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH STUDENTS

A former Sioux Center teacher is now facing 140 charges for allegedly having sexual contact with children.

Sioux Center police arrested and charged 35-year-old Curtis Van Dam for those actions dating from August of 2013 through October of this year while Van Dam was a teacher at the Sioux Center Christian School.

Sioux Center Police Chief Paul Adkins says a complaint was filed with police on October 18th of alleged inappropriate conduct between Van Dam and a student attending the school.

Included in the charges are 72 felony counts of second degree sexual abuse, 14 felony counts of sexual exploitation by a teacher, five counts of indecent exposure, 34 serious misdemeanor counts of lascivious Conduct with a minor, and other charges.

Josh Bowar, the Head of School at Sioux Center Christian, released a statement that school officials removed Van Dam from the school on October 18th and terminated his employment the next day.

Bowar says the school is grieved at the extent of the charges.

He says we need to remember that though the charges are many, it also means that many students are no longer carrying secrets and they have played an important role in keeping others safe.