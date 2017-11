DEJEAR HOPES TO BE IOWA’S NEXT SECRETARY OF STATE

ONE CANDIDATE SPENT TUESDAY’S ELECTION DAY CAMPAIGNING IN IOWA FOR THE 2018 ELECTION.

DEIDRE DEJEAR IS A DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FROM DES MOINES WHO IS A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER HOPING TO BECOME IOWA’S NEXT SECRETARY OF STATE:

DEJEAR WANTS TO GET MORE PEOPLE ENGAGED IN GOING TO THE POLLS AND CASTING BALLOTS.

SHE SAYS THAT STARTS WITH LOCAL ELECTIONS LIKE TUESDAY’S:

IOWA’S ELECTION LAWS ARE CHANGING, REQUIRING VOTERS TO SHOW AN I.D. BEFORE CASTING THEIR BALLOT.

DEJEAR SAYS NOT EVERYONE IS HAPPY WITH THAT CHANGE:

DEJEAR SPOKE AT SIOUX CITY’S DIVING ELK ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET TUESDAY EVENING.