BODY FOUND IN BURNING MILFORD STORAGE UNIT

Investigators in the Iowa Lakes area are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a burning storage unit in Milford Tuesday night.

The Milford Fire Department was called to the north side of that town for a report of a storage unit on fire shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The storage unit and adjoining one were burning when firefighters arrived and as the fire was being extinguished it was discovered that the unit had been occupied by a single adult male.

The victim was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.