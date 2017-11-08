ARNOLD’S PARK RECEIVES STATE ENHANCEMENT GRANT

The Arnold’s Park Amusement Park in the Iowa Lakes area has received a $935-thousand dollar grant from the Enhance Iowa Board.

The grant is for the nearly eleven million dollar ” Restore the Park” effort underway at Arnold’s Park.

That project includes the renovation of Majestic Pavilion, a new ticket building, a new south gate, lakeside common restrooms, a water feature and picnic area, an expansion of the Maritime Museum, additional space for the Iowa Rock and Roll Museum, a new Roof Garden, renovation of the Preservation Plaza Stage and other parking and infrastructure improvements.