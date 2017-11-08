ALEX PICK TO SEEK STATE SENATE SEAT

A second Republican has announced his intentions to seek the Iowa senate seat vacated by the resignation of Senator Bill Anderson.

Akron City Councilman Alex Pick is officially seeking the G-O-P nomination for Iowa State Senate District 3.

The 32-year-old Pick is a lifelong resident of Iowa who was raised in Remsen and graduated from Briar Cliff University.

His announcement means Republicans will have to decide between Pick and state Representative Jim Carlin of Sioux City, who is also seeking the nomination.

A special convention to decide who will run against likely Democratic nominee Todd Wendt of Le Mars will be held November 13th.