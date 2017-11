ADAMS NATURE PRESERVE DEDICATES NEW PLAYGROUND

THE ADAMS HOMESTEAD AND NATURE PRESERVE CELEBRATED THE DEDICATION OF THEIR COTTONWOOD PLAYGROUND WITH A RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY.

PARK MANAGER JODI MOATS SAYS THE PLAYGROUND BECAME REALITY THANKS TO A SERIES OF GRANTS:

THE STATE GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT CONTRIBUTED ANOTHER $17-THOUSAND DOLLARS AND THE CITY OF NORTH SIOUX CITY PROVIDED $25-THOUSAND THROUGH THEIR PARKS BOARD.

THE PLAYGROUND HAS A RUBBERIZED SURFACE AROUND THE PLAY AREA FOR ADDED SAFETY.

THE COTTONWOOD PLAYGROUND OPENED IN AUGUST.