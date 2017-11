WINKEL RE-ELECTED MAYOR OF SGT. BLUFF

IN SERGEANT BLUFF, INCUMBENT MAYOR JON WINKEL WON ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE.

WINKEL HELD OFF A CHALLENGE BY CITY COUNCIL MEMBER NICOLE CLEVELAND, WINNING RE-ELECTION BY 388-236 VOTES.

CLEVELAND’S CITY COUNCIL TERM EXPIRES IN 2019.

LAWTON VOTERS REJECTED A ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO BUILD A NEW FIRE STATION AND COMMUNITY CENTER WITH 173 NO VOTES TO 131 IN FAVOR.

PATRICK SAUNDERS AND JEREMY BALTUSHIS WON ELECTION TO THE LAWTON CITY COUNCIL OVER TERRY MASCHING AND TERRY JOHNSON.

JAMES FISHER WAS ELECTED MAYOR OF MOVILLE OVER KIRK LUBBERS BY 223-101 VOTES.PAUL MALM AND MICHAEL OFERT WERE ELECTED TO THE MOVILLE CITY COUNCIL OVER FOUR OTHER CANDIDATES.