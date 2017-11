SIOUX CITY COUNCIL REMAINS UNCHANGED AS INCUMBENTS WIN

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED FOR THE UPCOMING YEAR AS ALL THREE SITTING COUNCIL MEMBERS WON ELECTION IN TUESDAY’S MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE WAS THE TOP VOTE GETTER IN THE UNOFFICIAL TALLY WITH 3412 VOTES:

ALEX WATTERS, WHO WAS SEEKING HIS FIRST FULL TERM AFTER FINISHING KEITH RADIG’S TERM, FINISHED SECOND WITH 3283 VOTES:

INCUMBENT PETE GROETKEN ALSO WON A SECOND TERM ON THE COUNCIL.

THE RETIRED POLICE CAPTAIN PULLED IN 2940 VOTES AND WAS CONCERNED THAT AFTER A LOW PRIMARY TURNOUT THAT VOTERS MIGHT BE UNHAPPY WITH THE CURRENT COUNCIL:

THE LOW VOTER TURNOUT DID NOT HELP THE THREE CHALLENGERS.

DENNIS QUINN HAD 1538 VOTES, 1400 BEHIND GROETKEN WITH DOUG WAPLES NEXT WITH 1341 AND JAKE JUNGERS 6TH WITH 1218 VOTES.

JUNGERS SAYS HE WAS GLAD TO RECEIVE MORE VOTES THAN IN THE PRIMARY, BUT WAS UNDECIDED ABOUT A FUTURE RUN FOR CITY OFFICE:

1856 ABSENTEE BALLOTS WERE CAST AHEAD OF TUESDAY’S ELECTION.