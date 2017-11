LIGHT TURNOUT SO FAR FOR CITY COUNCIL ELECTION (UPDATE)

Updated 4:40 pm 11-7-17

As of 4p.m., 3828 votes had been cast in Sioux City, with 1787 of those absentee ballots.

Sgt. Bluff voters had cast 374 ballots as of 4p.m.

——————————————————–

IT’S BEEN A LIGHT TURNOUT IN SIOUX CITY SO FAR ON THIS MUNICIPAL ELECTION DAY.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS HE EXPECTS ONLY FIVE TO SIX THOUSAND OF THE CITY’S 44-THOUSAND PLUS REGISTERED VOTERS TO CAST BALLOTS:

OC………THIS TYPE OF ELECTION. ;21

GILL SAYS ABOUT A FOURTH OF THOSE WILL BE ABSENTEE BALLOTS:

OC….1400 ABSENTEE VOTES. :08

JUST 822 BALLOTS HAD BEEN CAST IN SIOUX CITY AS OF 11AM TUESDAY IN THE CITY COUNCIL ELECTION.

176 PEOPLE HAD VOTED IN SERGEANT BLUFF, WHERE THERE IS A CONTESTED RACE FOR MAYOR.