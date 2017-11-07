IOWA DISTRICT 3 DEMOCRATS TO CONVENE SATURDAY

The Iowa Democratic Party will hold a convention this Saturday to nominate the party’s candidate to fill the vacancy in State Senate District 3.

The nominating convention will be held at 11:00am in the lower level of the Kissinger Center located at 608 Main Street in Merrill.

The convention is necessary because of the resignation of Bill Anderson as current state senator.

Former Le Mars School Superintendent Todd Wendt has stated that he is seeking the nomination from the Democratic party.

Registration begins at 10:30am Saturday.