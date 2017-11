AUTHORITIES SAY NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN A HOUSE FIRE MONDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY.

FIRE RIGS WERE DISPATCHED TO 1311 JACKSON STREET AROUND 9:20 PM AND FOUND SMOKE AND A SMALL FIRE AT THE RESIDENCE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY A BLANKET AND STUFFED ANIMALS BY A BASEBOARD HEATER IGNITED AND SET A NEARBY CLOTHES PILE ON FIRE.

DAMAGE WAS TERMED MINOR AND THE HOME WAS VENTILATED.

THE RESIDENTS WERE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO THE HOME AFTER THE SMOKE WAS CLEARED FROM THE INSIDE.