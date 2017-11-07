BUENA VISTA STUDENT CHARGED IN CAMPUS ASSAULT

A Buena Vista University student is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another student on campus.

20 year old Alissa Good of Cedar Rapids is charged with Going Armed With Intent , two counts of Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

Storm Lake police say they received a report of an injured male student at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Monday night.

The victim told police he owed Good money and she confronted him in White Hall while displaying a knife.

The victim alleged that Good assaulted him several times and threw the knife at him, striking him in the leg.

Other students had to pull Good off of the victim.

The victim told police he wasn’t injured but went to the emergency room due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Police arrested Good and booked her into the Buena Vista County Jail on $5000 bond.