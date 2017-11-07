AMERICAN AIRLINES TO EXPAND DALLAS FLIGHTS NEXT YEAR

American Airlines will add a second roundtrip flight out of Sioux City to their hub in Dallas/Ft. Worth for a third time next year.

This latest flight will be geared towards spring break flyers between February 15th and March 3rd of 2018.

American had previously announced a second daily flight from this November 20th through the 28th and from December 23rd through January 5th.

The February seasonal flight will depart Sioux City at 5:20 a.m. and arrive in Dallas/Ft. Worth at 7:38 a.m.

The return flight leaves Texas at 8:55 p.m. and arrives in Sioux City at 10:57 p.m.