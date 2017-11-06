THREE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL SEATS TO BE DECIDED BY VOTERS TUESDAY

Municipal elections are scheduled for Tuesday in Sioux City and across the region.

Here in Sioux City, six candidates are running for three seats on the City Council.

There’s a contested mayor’s race in Sergeant Bluff and elections in many other communities.

In Woodbury County, polls will be open from 7am until 8pm in Sioux City, Sgt. Bluff and Moville.

Voting will take place from noon until 8pm in all other smaller towns including Bronson, Lawton and Sloan.

The same thirteen vote centers used in Sioux City’s council primary will again be used in Tuesday’s municipal election.

The 13 voting locations include:

AUGUSTANA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 600 COURT STREET

CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4400 CENTRAL ST.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 4001 INDIAN HILLS DRIVE

CROSS POINTE CHURCH, 2300 W.19TH ST.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3101 HAMILTON BLVD

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 4600 HAMILTON BLVD

MORNINGSIDE BRANCH PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4005 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE

MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 SOUTH MARTHA ST.

PEACE REFORMED CHURCH, 4100 OUTER DRIVE NORTH

REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3204 SOUTH LAKEPORT

RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH 1817 RIVERSIDE BVLD.

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2032 SOUTH CYPRESS

TRIMBLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1424 27TH ST.